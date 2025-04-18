Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Ovintiv Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

NYSE:OVV opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

