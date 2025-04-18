XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,652 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

