Holcombe Financial Inc. Invests $118,000 in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Holcombe Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $533.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HTBK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

