Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 271.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,308 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $140,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

