Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 312,866,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 215,440,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
