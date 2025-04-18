Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $50.79 and last traded at $51.70. Approximately 12,265,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 13,505,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,930 shares of company stock worth $1,999,038. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

