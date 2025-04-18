Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Up 74.5% in March

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 96,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DYAI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,223. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 149.16% and a negative net margin of 188.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.