Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Up 88.9% in March

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSEW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

