WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,431,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.36. 5,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

