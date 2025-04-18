Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given New $20.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSDL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.44. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 1,987.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 335,800 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,864,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

