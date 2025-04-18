4,170 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $61.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.