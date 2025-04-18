Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

