SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 164,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 298,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 196,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

