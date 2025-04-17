Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

