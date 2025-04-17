United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

