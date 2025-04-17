Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,731,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,795,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $19,384,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $17,907,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in United States Steel by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 556,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 462,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

