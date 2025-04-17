Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 49,665 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,665 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $243,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $349.59 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

