Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Decreases By 45.8%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UEVM opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $51.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
