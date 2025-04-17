Short Interest in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Rises By 50.9%

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIPI opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $251.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $1.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $15.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF ( NASDAQ:AIPI Free Report ) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

