Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – April 17th

Walmart, Kroger, and CRH are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to plants—such as trees, shrubs, and perennials—grown in nurseries that are specifically prepared and hardened off for transplantation into outdoor environments. These pre-grown plants are cultivated under controlled conditions until they are mature and robust enough to thrive in gardens, parks, or landscaped public spaces, making them an essential resource for efficient and effective outdoor landscaping projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.67. 9,883,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,744,916. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $750.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.47. 4,427,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,765. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Featured Stories