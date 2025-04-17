70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Rating Increased to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

