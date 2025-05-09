Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes $2.51 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 310,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.99.

UAA opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

