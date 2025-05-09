Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,266,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,626,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,523,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,355,000 after acquiring an additional 699,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

