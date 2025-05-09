JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 1,021.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 3.12% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Vested Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMSI opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

