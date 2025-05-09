Elefante Mark B Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elefante Mark B purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.30. The firm has a market cap of $458.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

