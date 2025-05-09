iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,508 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,436.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after buying an additional 973,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after buying an additional 489,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,428,000 after acquiring an additional 459,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 399,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $86.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

