Elefante Mark B Invests $3.54 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.2% of Elefante Mark B’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $128.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $131.30. The company has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

