Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 441,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,563,000 after buying an additional 951,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 514,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Stock Up 0.7 %

HSBC stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

