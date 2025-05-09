Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 25,474 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.55% of Myers Industries worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Myers Industries by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 513,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:MYE opened at $12.12 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $452.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

