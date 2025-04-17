4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,897.59 ($64.83) and traded as low as GBX 3,150 ($41.69). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 3,200 ($42.36), with a volume of 2,583,854 shares.

4imprint Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,365.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,870.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

