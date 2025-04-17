Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.19 ($4.38) and traded as low as GBX 279 ($3.69). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.69), with a volume of 2,628,689 shares traded.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 317.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 331.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 19.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Technology: Invest for today and shape the future

The modern world is built on technology – an ever-advancing megatrend transforming to our lives today and shaping our future. Polar Capital Technology Trust plc provides investors access to this enormous, fast-evolving potential.

As one of the largest, most experienced technology investment trusts in Europe, we have deep experience in identifying trends early.

