CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $985,218.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total transaction of $985,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,846,068.63. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.3 %

CRWD stock traded down $12.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.84. 4,181,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.80, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.53.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

