XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,648 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 126.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.01. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.11 and a twelve month high of $171.28.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 7.51%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.