Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVE opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average is $194.41. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.