Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,183,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $507,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

