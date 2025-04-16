Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 1.49% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $105,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,408,000 after buying an additional 1,820,689 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,336,000 after buying an additional 295,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,941,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,319,000 after buying an additional 270,367 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

