25,212 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.9% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:USB opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

