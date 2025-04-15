Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target Lowered to $6.20 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.60 to $6.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 175.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

VVOS opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 7.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.19% and a negative return on equity of 335.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

