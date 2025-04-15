Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 9.1% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

