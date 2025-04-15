Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

