Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $24.81 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $572.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.51. The firm has a market cap of $557.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

