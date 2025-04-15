Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Trading Up 14.6% – Time to Buy?

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) was up 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.80). Approximately 582,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 147,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.50 ($4.19).

Audioboom Group Stock Up 13.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 496.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.74. The stock has a market cap of £71.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,234 ($10,857.07). Insiders purchased a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $3,194,600 over the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.