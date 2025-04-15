Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 143,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 94,186 shares.The stock last traded at $55.64 and had previously closed at $55.23.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1323 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
