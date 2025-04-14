XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.80 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $591.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.16 and a 200-day moving average of $567.72. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $512.12 and a fifty-two week high of $625.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

