FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,109,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

