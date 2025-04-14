Broyhill Asset Management Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.28 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

