Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3309 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.