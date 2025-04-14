Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $36.16.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

