iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWF opened at $350.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.