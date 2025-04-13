Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.75% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,556,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IYG opened at $73.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

